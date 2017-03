PHUKET: Police are still making investigations into an accident in Kathu yesterday that has left a 26-year-old Ukrainian woman in a serious condition at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Phuket rescue workers were informed of an accident opposite the Bangchak gasoline station on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu yesterday afternoon where it was reported an out of control car had crashed into a motorbike and car.

Eakkapop Thongtub