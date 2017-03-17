Friday, March 17, 2017
Windows 10 now "infested with annoying ads"

Windows laptop keyboard
Microsoft gives away (ie forces) upgrades to Windows 10, and the price (ie reason) is that it is now “infested” with advertising, writes Tom Warren. Ads in the file explorer. Ads in core apps. Ads for Microsoft’s browser that pop up as system notifications when he uses Chrome.

Microsoft added a notification center to Windows 10 for a reason. If it feels the need to blast its loyal users with irritating prompts then these should be channeled into that notification center, not wedged into the File Explorer or on top of the task bar.

Rob Beschizza / Boing Boing

