No Other Choice: Greek Employees Agree to Get Paid With Coupons

In Greece, which currently has over one million unemployed citizens, firms have started paying workers in kind, mainly with supermarket coupons.

According to the latest unemployment statistics for the EU member states, prepared by Eurostat, the youth unemployment rate in Greece had remained at around 50 percent in the years 2013 to 2015, and there are no indications the situation may improve in the near future.

In Greece, if one stays unemployed for 12 months or longer, he or she is no longer eligible for social security or the reimbursement of their health care costs, which forces people to agree to low-wage temporary or part-time jobs.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Labour, more than 22 percent of Greek workers are employed half-time or part-time and earn less than €400 (US $430) per month.

