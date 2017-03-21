dtac reward dtac troop: “Go No Limit” package and “Go Plearn” SIM

dtac organizes a campaign walk led by Mr. Sitthichoke Nopchinabutr and Mr. Panya Vechbanyongratana alongwith a management team, dtac staff, and a storyteller, Mr. Naphat Siangsomboon, a handsome and rising heartthrob star, to business areas and 5 popular flea markets around Bangkok. The walk are held at Silom Road, Asoke Road, Ratchadapisek Road, Samrong, and Bangkapi to promote “Go No Limit” post-paid service package and “Go Plearn” pre-paid service SIM. By subscribing to the promotion, customers can say goodbye to slow connection and bill shock when customers exceed their allowance. Therefore, customers can surf the internet with “unlimited” data usage on dtac Super 4G, the smoothest network on the widest bandwidth of 1800-MHz spectrum.

Mr. Sitthichoke Nopchinabutr, Chief Marketing Officer of Total Access Communication PLC. or dtac said: “dtac received good response after the announcement of our new brand platform in order to become No. 1 digital brand in Thailand under the philosophy of “FLIP IT”. This offers new products and services to all dtac customers by making things simple, convenient, and straightforward since it is initiated from customers’ points of views. A month after launching, there are over 100,000 customers who have subscribed “Go No Limit” and “Go Plearn” SIM, thanks to the new TVC starring Nine Naphat with a cool phase persuading people to subscribe such packages. Today, we invite Nine Naphat to share his experience and explain the packages to public and his fanclub in order to be more understanding.”

“dtac has evaluated our 1st quarter marketing campaigns. First, a campaign to rebuild customers’ perception of our network quality, featuring a storyteller, the A-list star “Aum Patcharapa” and a phase worth switching a network for smooth dancing fingers just like Aum. Secondly, feedback from a “FLIP-IT’ campaign with “Go No Limit’ package and ‘Go Plearn’ SIM under a new dtac brand platform. The evaluation results make us confident that we will reach our targets. We will not stop flipping to make life easier for customers. In the 2nd quarter, dtac aims to offer innovative products and services, focused on benefits, best value, and making life easier, to constantly create the flipping phenomenon to customers and telecommunication industry. Thus, it is to increase our competitiveness and to meet customers’ needs in dtac digital services.” Sitthichoke added.

