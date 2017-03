A former village headman in Kalamasai district of Kalasin province was on Thursday was sentenced to death by the provincial court after he was found guilty of assaulting and raping a high-school student who later died.

The convict, Mr Krittidet Rawengwan, 36-year old headman of Village 15 of Tambon Dongling, was also ordered by the court to pay 2.3 million baht in compensation to the family of the 18-year old victim, Ms Rudeewan Polprasit.

