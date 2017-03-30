Thursday, March 30, 2017
Several People Injured in Scrape in Front of Turkish Consulate in Brussels

Several people were injured in a fight that broke out in front of the Turkish consulate in the Belgian capital, where expats can vote early on changes to Turkish constitution, Turkish and Belgian media reported on Thursday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Daily Sabah newspaper, three Turkish citizens were injured, while Kurdish Firat News agency claimed that the three victims of the altercation were Kurds.

​According to Belgian La Libre outlet, the fight was between the supporters of opposite points of view on the referendum.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN
