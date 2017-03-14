DLT to hold talk on illegal taxis this March 20

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Toyota Corolla Altis blue taxi in Bangkok
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 14 March 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is scheduled to discuss measures against illegal taxi services with the responsible committee next Monday while looking to develop a central taxi application to serve the needs of commuters.

In his remarks regarding such popular taxi applications as Uber and Grab Car, DLT Director-General Sanit Promwong pointed out that their services are against the law due to the use of personal vehicles for public hire. He said the department and the joint committee responsible for reorganizing public transport vehicles will hold a meeting on March 20 to gather ideas on how to allow only legal taxis on the streets and to prevent illegal ones from causing problems.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit

TN
