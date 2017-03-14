Thai elephant population is rising at 7 percent a year

Good news for elephants in Thailand as their numbers are steadily on the rise at an average rate of 7 percent annually, said Mr Sunthorn Chayawattana, director of Wildlife Conservation of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation, on Monday.

According to the last census which was undertaken several years ago, there were between 3,500-4,000 elephants scattering in 68 forests or seven forest complexes as follows: 400-600 elephants in the western forest complex which include Kaeng Krachan, Salak Phra and Huey Kha Kheng; 300-400 elephants in eastern forest complex bordering five provinces; 500-600 elephants in northeastern forest complex and Dong Phaya Yen and Khao Yai forest complex; 100-150 elephants in Klong Saeng-Khao Sok southern forest complex and 110-300 elphants in northern forest complex.

Full story: thaipbs.or.t

By Thai PBS Reporters