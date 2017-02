UDON THANI, 15 February 2017 (NNT) – Udon Thani Province is hosting an annual festival ‘Thung Si Muang’ to promote locally-made textile and OTOP products.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Tanasak Patimapragorn presided over the opening ceremony of the Thung Si Muang festival where visitors can choose a variety of textile products from six countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom