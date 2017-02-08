Thais seek ‘IS suspect’ extradition

Thailand is seeking the extradition of one of six suspects detained recently in Malaysia’s Kelantan state next to the deep South with bomb-making materials, who is also wanted by Thai police in connection with the southern unrest, army chief Chalermchai Sittisat says.

The six men who are believed to be members of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) may have to be prosecuted in Malaysia first before the suspect is deported to Thailand, Gen Chalermchai said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSANA NANUAM & AEKARACH SATTABURUTH