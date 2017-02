BANGKOK — If you’re reading this between tissues and sneezes, you’re not alone.

Thailand’s in the grips of a particularly virulent influenza season that has already afflicted nearly 5,000 people and forced some schools to close, an official from the Disease Control Department said Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, 4,800 people were reported sick to the department with the Type A flu that is surging worldwide.

By Teeranai Charuvastra