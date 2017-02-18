Thailand, allies hold joint military exercise

CHONBURI, 18th February 2017 (NNT) – Thailand and its allies including the United States and South Korea recently launched Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 (CG 17) in Sattahip district of Chonburi province.

Cobra Gold 2017, the 36th iteration of the military exercise, is currently taking place in Chonburi until February 24th, with up to 29 nations participating. Addressing regional and global security challenges as well as promoting international cooperation, the exercise increases the ability of participating nations to work together on complex multilateral operations such as counter-piracy and the delivery of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil