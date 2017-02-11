Saturday, February 11, 2017
Home > News > Thai Buddhists nationwide observe Makha Bucha Day today

Thai Buddhists nationwide observe Makha Bucha Day today

Buddhists praying during a celebration
TN News 0

Thai Buddhists nationwide observed the Makha Bucha Day today offering alms to monks at temples as part of the merit making in this significant religious day.

This important day marked four important events happening in the ancient Buddhism period.

It was the day when 1,250 disciples of Shanga spontaneously rose to see Lord Buddha; all of the 1,250 disciples were considered “enlightened ones,” all were ordained by the Lord Buddha; and it was on this day where Lord Buddha taught his disciples the three principles of Ovada Patimokkha (to abstain from sin, to perform good deeds, and to find purity of mind), and it was a full moon.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai Commander explains Bangkok April 2010 crackdown

Redshirt leader Jatuporn given two years in jail for defamation charge

Smokers face harsher fines, age limits in new law

Leave a Reply