Thai Buddhists nationwide observe Makha Bucha Day today

Thai Buddhists nationwide observed the Makha Bucha Day today offering alms to monks at temples as part of the merit making in this significant religious day.

This important day marked four important events happening in the ancient Buddhism period.

It was the day when 1,250 disciples of Shanga spontaneously rose to see Lord Buddha; all of the 1,250 disciples were considered “enlightened ones,” all were ordained by the Lord Buddha; and it was on this day where Lord Buddha taught his disciples the three principles of Ovada Patimokkha (to abstain from sin, to perform good deeds, and to find purity of mind), and it was a full moon.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS