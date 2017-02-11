Government terminates licenses of 15 energy companies

BANGKOK, 11th February 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE) has announced that 15 wind power producers in Thailand have had their licenses revoked.

According to DEDE Director-General Praphon Wongtharua, the licenses of 15 wind energy companies operating in areas supervised by the Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO) have been terminated due to a new land allocation policy. Praphon said the Minister for Energy, Gen Anantaporn Kanchanarat, had instructed the agency to reach out to the 15 companies and offer assistance.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil