Thai authorities continue crackdown on illegal migrant labor

SAMUT SAKHON, 11th February 2017 (NNT) – Thai officials made a recent random visit to Samut Sakhon province in an ongoing effort to suppress human trafficking in the fishing industry.

In an effort to prevent human trafficking and child labor, officials from the Office of Labor Protection and Welfare traveled to a port on the Tha Chin River, Samut Sakhon, to check work permits and passports of migrant workers, and licenses of fishing vessel owners, in addition to following up on the well-being of the migrant workers and ensuring that they receive the welfare benefits they are entitled to.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil