Saturday, February 11, 2017
Home > News > Thai authorities continue crackdown on illegal migrant labor

Thai authorities continue crackdown on illegal migrant labor

Workers in a pickup truck in Chonburi, Thailand
TN News 0

SAMUT SAKHON, 11th February 2017 (NNT) – Thai officials made a recent random visit to Samut Sakhon province in an ongoing effort to suppress human trafficking in the fishing industry.

In an effort to prevent human trafficking and child labor, officials from the Office of Labor Protection and Welfare traveled to a port on the Tha Chin River, Samut Sakhon, to check work permits and passports of migrant workers, and licenses of fishing vessel owners, in addition to following up on the well-being of the migrant workers and ensuring that they receive the welfare benefits they are entitled to.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Over 150 People Killed in Terrorist Attacks in Europe in 2015

Seen Often on Sathorn 10, Suspect Thought to Use Fake Turkish Passport

Thai police inspecting burnt out cars

International terrorism ruled out in bomb attacks in five provinces

Leave a Reply