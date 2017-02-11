Trump Says May Issue New Immigration Order Replacing Blocked One

U.S. President Donald Trump said late on February 10 that he is considering issuing a new executive order on immigration now that his original January 27 order has been suspended indefinitely by the courts.

Insisting that he has the law on his side despite two defeats in U.S. courts in quick succession, Trump said security concerns necessitate a quicker response than legal channels now allow.

“The unfortunate part is that it takes time statutorily, but we will win that battle. We also have a lot of other options, including just filing a brand new order,” he said, adding that any action would not come before February 13.

The original order temporarily barring refugees from the United States as well as visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries was blocked by a U.S. district court on February 3, and an appeals court upheld that block on February 9.

“We need speed for reasons of security, so it very well could be” that issuing a new order is the best course to take, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

