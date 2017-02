At around 8:30pm on February 10th, Police and Emergency services were called to the Chon Buri Sports stadium, where a bike crash had taken place involving 2 young bikers from the same gang.

Arriving at the scene, police found both bodies of the young Thai men, aged 17 and 18 respectively, lying motionless in the middle of the road.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Danny Boy