Aussie suspect convicted to death by Pattaya Court for kidnap and murder of former Sydney Hells Angels bikie

Pattaya Provincial Court yesterday convicted Antonio Bagnato, an Australian national, to death after finding him guilty in a kidnap and murder conspiracy of his fellow countryman Wayne Rodney Schneider, a Hells Angels motorcycle gang member in November 2015.

Another American suspect Tyler Gerard was also convicted to two years in prison for his involvement in the abduction and murder of Schneider from his home in Pattaya on November 30, 2015.

Three other suspects in the murder conspiracy are still at large.

Thai PBS