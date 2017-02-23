Activist Magazine Editor Gets 7 Years for Insulting Monarchy

BANGKOK — The Supreme Court sentenced a Redshirt activist and magazine editor to 7 years in prison Thursday for publishing articles deemed offensive to the monarchy.

The decision affirmed convictions by lower courts of Somyot Prueksakasemsuk, 55, who’s been in jail since May 2011 and is now the longest-serving inmate jailed on royal defamation charges. But the Supreme Court verdict also reduced jail term handed by the Appeal Court from 10 to seven years.

By Teeranai Charuvastra