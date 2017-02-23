PayAll to pay 1.8 million baht fine today

BANGKOK, 23 February 2017 (NNT) – PayAll Group Co Ltd will comply with the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) and pay a 1.8 million baht fine for illegally providing mobile money services.

According to Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Aomsin Cheewapruek, the OCPB filed a criminal lawsuit against the company for breaking the Direct Selling and Direct Marketing Act 2002. The PayAll Group is expected to pay the fine on Thursday and pay compensations to those affected by the company’s business scheme.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom