The military yesterday reiterated it’s tough action to deal with young motorcycle racers after these youngsters continued to race with no fear of the absolute order issued by the junta head.

Government spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said the prime minister has voiced concern over the ongoing street racing by these youngsters following floods of complaints the Dumrongtham government complaint centre received from the people.

By Thai PBS Reporters