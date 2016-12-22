Thursday, December 22, 2016
Police launches search operation in central prison to suppress narcotics

Isuzu NKR Prisoner transport vehicle of the Royal Thai Police, at Na Wa Police station, Thailand
BANGKOK, 22 December 2016 (NNT) – The Narcotics Suppression Police has launched a search operation at Khlong Prem central prison after a high ranking official admits that imprisoned drug dealers communicate through visiting relatives.

Over 200 Narcotic suppression police officers searched the Klong Prem Central Prison where 858 inmates were involved in drug cases. Random urinalyses were performed by the police officers in accordance with the measures to prevent and suppress drugs during the Christmas and New Year festival.

Reporter: supawadee wangsri
Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee

