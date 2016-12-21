Thursday, December 22, 2016
Home > News > Photo of Alleged Berlin Attack Suspect Published by German Media

Photo of Alleged Berlin Attack Suspect Published by German Media

Berlin Christmas market truck attack, Tunisian suspect Anis A
TN News 0

In its Wednesday edition, the German newspaper Bild published a photo of alleged suspect of the Berlin market attack.

According to Bild, the police are now searching for an Islamist from Tunisia. His name is Anis A., he is 21-23 years old and he has several passports.

Earlier in the day the Spiegel magazine reported that the identity document of the 23-year old Tunisian applicant for refugee status, called Anis A., was found under the driver seat.

Read more: sputniknews.com

Photo credit: @BILD / Twitter (bild.de).

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Foreign Ministry helping kidnapped Thai crew in Nigeria

Abhisit ready to answer summons on red-shirt crakdown

Thaksin’s new name: Takki Shinegra

Leave a Reply