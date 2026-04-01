American Couple Found Dead in Pattaya Hotel Room

PATTAYA — An elderly American couple were discovered dead in a tight embrace at a luxury hotel suite in Pattaya on March 31, with what appears to be a suicide note found alongside scattered pills, Amarin TV reported.

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An investigator from the Khong Dong Tan sub-branch was alerted to the incident at a hotel on Jomtien Beach and quickly responded, accompanied by rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Dhammasathan Foundation.

Scene of Discovery

Inside room 814 on the third floor, the American man and woman were found lying on the floor closely embracing each other. Their bodies had begun to decompose, leading authorities to estimate they had been dead for three to four days.

Several medical items and a letter written in English were found in the suite, which authorities believe may be a suicide note. Medication was also discovered scattered near the bodies.

Background

Initial investigation revealed that the couple had been staying at the hotel for approximately one month and had been dealing with health problems. Staff noted that they had not been seen leaving their room for the past four to five days.

A hotel employee passing by detected an unusual odor coming from the room and called out. Receiving no response, staff entered and discovered the bodies.

Investigation Underway

Police suspect the deceased couple may have committed suicide by overdosing, given the presence of medication near their bodies. Forensic officers have been contacted to conduct a thorough examination, and the bodies have been sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

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The case has highlighted the tragic circumstances surrounding the elderly couple’s final days, with the letter discovered at the scene likely to provide crucial insight into their state of mind. Authorities are continuing their investigation while awaiting official autopsy results.

-Thailand News (TN)