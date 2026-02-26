Thaksin Shinawatra Set to Walk Free on Parole in May

BANGKOK — Imprisoned former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will become eligible for release on parole in May, with the exact date and conditions of his release now clarified by Thailand’s Corrections Department following days of public speculation and multiple official announcements.

Thaksin Shinawatra Submits New Appeal for Royal Pardon

The Corrections Department issued a statement on Wednesday confirming the timeline for Thaksin’s parole eligibility, stating that the former leader will have served two-thirds of his one-year prison term on May 10, making him eligible for release on parole the following day, May 11 . This clarification came after earlier reports from some officials suggested a May 9 release date, creating confusion that the department moved to resolve with a detailed official statement.

The Calculation Behind the Release

According to the Corrections Department’s formal announcement, Thaksin’s sentence is calculated under Section 21 of the Criminal Code, with the first day counted as day one regardless of the number of hours served. Each month is counted as 30 days. Since his sentence runs from September 9, 2025, to September 9, 2026, it amounts to 12 months and five days. Two-thirds of this term equals eight months and four days, or 244 days, which falls precisely on May 10, 2026.

The department emphasized that Thaksin meets the eligibility conditions under Section 52(7) of the Corrections Act B.E. 2560 (2017) and a Justice Ministry ministerial directive on sentence reductions and parole, and that his parole has been considered and approved by the relevant committee in accordance with the law.

No Electronic Monitoring Required

Regarding the conditions of his release, Corrections Department deputy director-general and spokesman Yutthana Nakruangsi confirmed that Thaksin will not be required to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet due to the relatively short length of his sentence . However, he will be obligated to report to parole officers according to a set schedule throughout the remaining four months of his sentence, which will be completed on September 9, 2026 .

If parole conditions are violated, Yutthana warned, the individual would be returned immediately to prison to serve the remainder of the sentence . The final decision on whether any additional conditions, including electronic monitoring, would apply rests with the parole-review subcommittee.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is likely to quit politics when he is released from prison, his daughter Paetongtarn said on Thursday. She made the comment as she walked out of Klongprem Central Prison in Chatuchak district, after reporters pressed her on whether her… pic.twitter.com/c3qPdOGjup — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) February 26, 2026

Family Confirmations and Political Future

Thaksin’s daughter, former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, visited her father at Klong Prem Central Prison on Thursday, marking her 43rd visit during his five months and 17 days of custody . After spending approximately 45 minutes with him, she confirmed to reporters that the parole process is proceeding according to procedure and that her father would meet the criteria on May 10.

When asked about Thaksin’s political future following his release, Paetongtarn stated that he has been in prison for six months and would likely step away from politics for certain . This statement comes amid widespread analysis suggesting that Thaksin’s continued political involvement, both openly and behind the scenes, was viewed as a key factor in his Pheu Thai Party’s historic defeat in the February 8 general election, where the party fell below 100 MPs for the first time.

A Complex Legal Journey

Thaksin’s current incarceration stems from a complex legal history dating back to his 2023 return to Thailand after 15 years in self-imposed exile . Upon his return in August 2023, he was initially sentenced to eight years for abuse of power and conflict of interest during his time as premier from 2001 to 2006. Shortly after, His Majesty the King commuted his eight-year sentence to one year.

Within hours of arriving at prison in 2023, Thaksin was transferred to a private suite on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital citing health issues, where he spent six months without spending a single night in a standard prison cell before being granted parole in early 2024 . However, in September 2025, the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions ruled that the hospital stay was unlawful, finding that his condition was not a critical emergency and that the time spent in the hospital could not be counted as time served. The court subsequently ordered him to serve the full one-year commuted sentence behind bars.

Official Stance

The Corrections Department emphasized in its statement that consideration of parole for each convicted prisoner is carried out strictly in accordance with the law and human rights principles, without discrimination. The department added that once Thaksin completes his full sentence in September, he will receive a clearance certificate from the prison.

Former PM Thaksin Diagnosed with Neck Bone Deterioration in Bangkok Prison

Red-shirt supporters continue to gather outside Klong Prem Central Prison to show their support for the former leader, who remains a deeply polarizing figure in Thai politics despite his advancing years and legal battles.

-Thailand News (TN)