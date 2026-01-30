Suphan Buri Fireworks Blast Kills One, Hurts Three

SUPHAN BURI – A powerful explosion ripped through a fireworks factory in Don Chedi district on Friday morning, killing one person and injuring three others. The blast occurred around 7 a.m. at the facility in Rai Rot subdistrict, prompting a large emergency response.

Police, firefighters, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams, and forensic investigators cordoned off the area due to the presence of residual gunpowder and other hazardous materials. EOD personnel removed and destroyed remaining explosive substances, while fire crews sprayed water to prevent reignition.

The deceased was identified as Saneh Thongsrilang. The injured—Chaiya Kaewboondee, 38; Wiroj Plerdplern, 58; and Amnat Phophan, 49—were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Suphan Buri Governor at the scene of a fireworks factory blast. 1 fatality (male, 58) and 3 injured reported. The factory was completely destroyed, affecting nearby buildings. Injured victims are now at Don Chedi Hospital. @TNAMCOT pic.twitter.com/ZkVmul9eOl — TNAMCOT English (@TNAMCOTEnglish) January 30, 2026

Authorities are investigating whether the factory complied with safety regulations and licensing requirements. The factory’s operating permit had expired on January 26 and was in the process of renewal at the time of the explosion.

Suphan Buri Governor Natthaphong Sa-nguanjit and provincial police chief Pol Maj Gen Watcharin Prasopdee inspected the scene around 9 a.m. The single-story factory building was completely destroyed, and two nearby structures were damaged.

Legal action will be pursued as warranted based on the findings of the investigation.

