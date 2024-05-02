Transnational Wildlife Trafficking Operation Busted in Satun

CHUMPHON, May 2 (TNA) – The police have apprehended a group involved in the illegal smuggling of protected wildlife from Indonesia into Thailand, seizing 48 lemurs and over 1,000 radiated tortoises.

Illegal Wildlife Trafficking at Suvarnabhumi Airport Uncovered

Pol. Lt. Gen. Watcharin Phusit, the chief of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division revealed that they received information about a suspicious convoy smuggling wildlife from Aceh, Indonesia’s Sumatra Island, via the Thai province of Satun, aiming for Bangkok.

TNA

