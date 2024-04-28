Thai cabinet reshuffle: four ministers removed and six new faces

A Royal Decree was issued Saturday, announcing Cabinet reshuffle which saw the departure of four cabinet members and the entry of six newcomers and the shuffling of some cabinet posts.

The four ministers who were removed from the cabinet are Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew, PM’s Office Minister Puangpetch Chunlaiad, Deputy Agriculture Minister Chaiya Promma and Deputy Agriculture Minister Anucha Nakasai.

By Thai PBS World

