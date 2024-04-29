More people in Thailand dying of heat stroke this year

Over 30 people died of heat stroke in March and April this year, with a 65-year-old man thought to have died from heat stroke in Ban Bueng district of Chon Buri yesterday.

Extreme Heat Causes Tourists to Dwindle at Jomtien Beach

According to the Disease Control Department, the number of such fatalities during this month and last was relatively higher than last year, when 37 people died in the four months from March to June.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

