Tragic Coach Bus Crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan Claims 14 Lives, Multiple Injuries Reported

Road in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Road in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Photo: Mozhar.

At 1:00 AM, on December 5th, 2023, Huai Yang police officers received an accident report of a coach bus colliding with roadside trees on the Phetkasem Road, Thap Sakae District, Prachuap Khiri Khan. There were 14 casualties and many injuries reported.

Eleven foreign tourists injured in tour bus accident in Phetchaburi

The rescue teams rushed to the accident scene and found a Bangkok-Nathawi coach bus, crashed on the roadside in severe condition. The rescue teams evacuated the surviving passengers and performed first aid before transferring them to the Thap Sakae and Prachuap Khiri Khan hospitals.

