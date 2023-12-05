Kanchanaburi Woman Dies After Allegedly Drunk Police Officer Hits Her in Car Accident and Tries to Flee

At 4:00 PM, on December 3rd, 2023, Tha Muang police officers received an accident report of a pickup truck colliding with a motorbike on Ban Tham-Muang Chum road, Tha Muang, Kanchanaburi. There was one casualty reported.

Myanmar woman killed when pickup rear-ends truck in Kanchanaburi

The Tha Muang police and rescue teams rushed to the accident scene and found a crashed motorbike and a body which was publicly identified as Ms. Daorung Klinhom, 48. The pickup truck driver reportedly attempted to flee after the incident, however, the Tha Muang police blocked the path and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle.

