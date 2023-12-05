Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers in Thailand

Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta. Photo: Abrget47j.

In Thailand, Father’s Day commemorates the birthday of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, also known as King Rama IX. King Bhumibol was born on December 5, 1927, and he played a significant role in the country’s modern history. Father’s Day in Thailand is celebrated on December 5th each year to coincide with the king’s birthday.

Thailand marks the anniversary of King Bhumibol’s birth and Father’s Day

King Bhumibol was highly revered and loved by the Thai people, and his reign spanned over seven decades. He was not only seen as the father of the nation but also as a symbol of unity and stability. His commitment to the well-being of the Thai people and his various initiatives for rural development and community welfare earned him great respect.

On Father’s Day in Thailand, people express their love and gratitude not only to their own fathers but also to King Bhumibol. Traditional ceremonies, religious activities, and various events are organized across the country to commemorate the occasion. It’s a time for families to come together, pay respects to their fathers, and show appreciation for the contributions of King Bhumibol to the nation.

Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers in Thailand! It’s a special day to honor and appreciate the important role that fathers play in their families and society.

