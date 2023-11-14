}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe input{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box;width:100%;height:45px;margin:0;padding:10px 0;text-align:center;text-indent:10px;border:none;border-radius:0;-webkit-box-shadow:none;box-shadow:none}.wp-subscribe-wrap input::-webkit-input-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input:-moz-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input::-moz-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input:-ms-input-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap .error,.wp-subscribe-wrap .thanks{margin-top:10px}.wp-subscribe-wrap .wp-subscribe-loader{display:none;padding:1em;text-align:center;vertical-align:top}.thanks,.error{display:none}} Thailand Launches Drone Project to Enhance Farming - Thailand News

Thailand Launches Drone Project to Enhance Farming

November 14, 2023
Quadcopter drone with camera

A quadcopter drone with camera. Photo: Lars Nissen Photoart / Pixabay.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has announced the launch of an ambitious project that will deploy hundreds of agricultural drones across 500 local communities. The initiative, known as the 1 Tambon 1 Digital project, is a collaboration between the ministry and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA).

Korat school uses drone to chase herons away

According to Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangtong, the project is designed to increase efficiency and productivity among Thai farmers by providing them with advanced drone technology. The initiative aligns with the national plan for mobilizing the Thai digital economy and society, focusing on digital safety, security, and maximizing human capital.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand

