Phuket Tourist Police Investigate Illegal Russian Tour Guide Allegations

Tourist police Toyota car in Thailand

Tourist police Toyota car in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers.

The Phuket Tourist Police inspected a famous temple in Phuket after they received many complaints from concerned citizens that there were allegedly Russian tour guides working there illegally.

Phuket Immigration Investigates Alleged Russian Vehicle Rental Shop

The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified by concerned citizens that there were Russian nationals illegally working as tour guides at the Chalong Temple.

