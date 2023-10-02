Flooding Hits Northern Thailand, Deputy Prime Minister Assures Aid

SUKHOTHAI (NNT) – On Sunday, the Yom River burst its embankments and flooded Muang district in the northern province of Sukhothai, affecting approximately 1,300 households and submerging around 960 acres of farmland.

Villages in Sukhothai flooded as Yom River embankment collapses

Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin promptly visited the affected areas in Sukhothai province to assess the situation and provide much-needed assistance. He expressed concerns that the province might face additional torrents from Phrae province, potentially exacerbating the flooding.

