October 2, 2023

Flooding Hits Northern Thailand, Deputy Prime Minister Assures Aid

TN October 2, 2023
Flooded street during Thailand floods in November 2011

Flooded street during Thailand floods. Photo: EU/ECHO/Mathias Eick.

SUKHOTHAI (NNT) – On Sunday, the Yom River burst its embankments and flooded Muang district in the northern province of Sukhothai, affecting approximately 1,300 households and submerging around 960 acres of farmland.

Villages in Sukhothai flooded as Yom River embankment collapses

Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin promptly visited the affected areas in Sukhothai province to assess the situation and provide much-needed assistance. He expressed concerns that the province might face additional torrents from Phrae province, potentially exacerbating the flooding.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand

Leave a Reply

