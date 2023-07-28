Three illegal resorts to be razed on Phu Thap Boek in Phetchabun









The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has ordered the demolition of three illegally built resorts on Phu Thap Boek, a popular hillside tourism attraction, in Phetchabun province.

More Phu Thap Boek resort demolitions planned

Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa on Wednesday ordered his adviser Yuthapol Angkinan, along with an environmental inspector and relevant agencies, to take swift action against the three resorts located close to Pha Hua Sing (Lion Head Cliff) in tambon Ban Noen of Lom Kao district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

