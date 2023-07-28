Protesters Start Gathering at Ratchaprasong Intersection in Bangkok

City skyline from the Sathorn Unique Tower in Bangkok. Photo: Alexander Blecher, blecher.info.









BANGKOK, July 27 (TNA) – The Metropolitan Police have advised motorists to avoid Ratchaprasong intersection in Pathum Wan district as protesters plan to stage a political rally there at 5 p.m. today.

Caretaker PM Prayut Expresses Concern Over Potential Protests

Protesters demand senators and MPs to respect people’s choice by voting in favour of the eight-party coalition alliance which is now struggling to form a government.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





