Protesters Start Gathering at Ratchaprasong Intersection in Bangkok
BANGKOK, July 27 (TNA) – The Metropolitan Police have advised motorists to avoid Ratchaprasong intersection in Pathum Wan district as protesters plan to stage a political rally there at 5 p.m. today.
Caretaker PM Prayut Expresses Concern Over Potential Protests
Protesters demand senators and MPs to respect people’s choice by voting in favour of the eight-party coalition alliance which is now struggling to form a government.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
