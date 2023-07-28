Protesters Start Gathering at Ratchaprasong Intersection in Bangkok

TN July 28, 2023 0
View from the Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

City skyline from the Sathorn Unique Tower in Bangkok. Photo: Alexander Blecher, blecher.info.




BANGKOK, July 27 (TNA) – The Metropolitan Police have advised motorists to avoid Ratchaprasong intersection in Pathum Wan district as protesters plan to stage a political rally there at 5 p.m. today.

Caretaker PM Prayut Expresses Concern Over Potential Protests

Protesters demand senators and MPs to respect people’s choice by voting in favour of the eight-party coalition alliance which is now struggling to form a government.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

