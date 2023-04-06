Thailand’s Koh Kradan voted best beach on World Beach Guide site

April 6, 2023 TN
Koh Kradan island in the Andaman Sea.

Koh Kradan island in the Andaman Sea, off Thailand’s southern province of Trang. Photo: Alessandro Caproni / flickr.




Ko (island) Kradan in the Andaman Sea, off Thailand’s southern province of Trang, has been voted the best of the Top 100 beaches on Earth 2023 by the World Beach Guide website of the United Kingdom, according to Anucha Burapachaisri, spokesperson for Government House.

Garbage invades underwater wedding island in Trang

He said that there are four other Thai beaches t listed in the Top 100 for 2023, namely Railay in Krabi province (9th), Freedom Beach in Phuket (18th), Laem Beach on Yao Yai Island in Phang-nga province (21st) and Tanot Bay Beach on Ko Tao of Surat Thani (44th).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

2007 Songkran in Laplae

UNESCO to consider Songkran as an intangible cultural heritage in December

April 6, 2023 TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha at APEC 2022, which was held in Thailand

PM Prayut calls for unity ahead of election

April 6, 2023 TN
Interior of BMW i7 electric car

Industry ministry pleased with significant rise in popularity of EVs in Thailand

April 6, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

2007 Songkran in Laplae

UNESCO to consider Songkran as an intangible cultural heritage in December

April 6, 2023 TN
Koh Kradan island in the Andaman Sea.

Thailand’s Koh Kradan voted best beach on World Beach Guide site

April 6, 2023 TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha at APEC 2022, which was held in Thailand

PM Prayut calls for unity ahead of election

April 6, 2023 TN
Interior of BMW i7 electric car

Industry ministry pleased with significant rise in popularity of EVs in Thailand

April 6, 2023 TN
Thai ambulance

Unidentified Foreign Motorcyclist in Pattaya Crashes into Power Pole and Passes Away

April 6, 2023 TN