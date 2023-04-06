Thailand’s Koh Kradan voted best beach on World Beach Guide site









Ko (island) Kradan in the Andaman Sea, off Thailand’s southern province of Trang, has been voted the best of the Top 100 beaches on Earth 2023 by the World Beach Guide website of the United Kingdom, according to Anucha Burapachaisri, spokesperson for Government House.

Garbage invades underwater wedding island in Trang

He said that there are four other Thai beaches t listed in the Top 100 for 2023, namely Railay in Krabi province (9th), Freedom Beach in Phuket (18th), Laem Beach on Yao Yai Island in Phang-nga province (21st) and Tanot Bay Beach on Ko Tao of Surat Thani (44th).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





