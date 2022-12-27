December 27, 2022

Taxi driver fined ฿3k, driving license suspended for overcharging passenger

6 hours ago TN
Taxi-meter in Bangkok

Toyota Corolla taxi-meter in Bangkok. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




A Bangkok taxi-driver has been fined 3,000 baht and has had his driving license suspended for 90 days by the Land Transport Department for overcharging a passenger by 299 baht.

The cabbie, Prasert Chanthai, was also ordered to return the overcharged amounts to the female passenger, a 20-year old who boarded his taxi on Friday night for a trip from Chatuchak Park to Lat Phrao Soi 101. He was also ordered to attend a 3-hour course in service orientation for public transport operators.

By Thai PBS World

