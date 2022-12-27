Taxi driver fined ฿3k, driving license suspended for overcharging passenger









A Bangkok taxi-driver has been fined 3,000 baht and has had his driving license suspended for 90 days by the Land Transport Department for overcharging a passenger by 299 baht.

The cabbie, Prasert Chanthai, was also ordered to return the overcharged amounts to the female passenger, a 20-year old who boarded his taxi on Friday night for a trip from Chatuchak Park to Lat Phrao Soi 101. He was also ordered to attend a 3-hour course in service orientation for public transport operators.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





