December 27, 2022

Italian man who allegedly showed off his genitals to children in Pattaya arrested while trying to flee Thailand

6 hours ago TN
Pattaya Police pickup

Pattaya Police pickup. Photo: Pattaya Police / Facebook.




A foreign man who was accused of flashing his genitalia at kids in Pattaya was nabbed by police and immigration while attempting to flee Thailand.

The suspect was an Italian national aged 49 years-old. His name was withheld by police pending an investigation. He was first caught by Mr. Prateep Thongkam, a 34-year-old father of young daughters and a son, who said he had witnessed the suspect flashing and masturbating in front of his kids while they were riding in the bed of his pickup.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya New Year Countdown fireworks

Pattaya New Year Countdown fireworks to go ahead

6 hours ago TN
Central Pattaya at night

Pattaya Police Searching for Foreign Man and Thai Woman Caught on Video Having Sex in Public

1 day ago TN
Pattaya Beach at night

Wonderfruit Festival in Banglamung releases statement about two foreigners who passed away

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thaicom 8 before launch in Cape Canaveral

Space Technology Laboratory Opens in Chiang Rai

5 hours ago TN
Thai Smile Airbus A320 at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Thai domestic airlines to offer fare discounts after New Year

5 hours ago TN
Air China Boeing 747 at Stuttgart Airport

Chinese Visitors Expected in Thailand After Lifting Travel Ban

6 hours ago TN
Signs in Patong, Phuket

Indian man arrested in Patong for 1,322 days of overstay

6 hours ago TN
Taxi-meter in Bangkok

Taxi driver fined ฿3k, driving license suspended for overcharging passenger

6 hours ago TN