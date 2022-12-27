Italian man who allegedly showed off his genitals to children in Pattaya arrested while trying to flee Thailand









A foreign man who was accused of flashing his genitalia at kids in Pattaya was nabbed by police and immigration while attempting to flee Thailand.

The suspect was an Italian national aged 49 years-old. His name was withheld by police pending an investigation. He was first caught by Mr. Prateep Thongkam, a 34-year-old father of young daughters and a son, who said he had witnessed the suspect flashing and masturbating in front of his kids while they were riding in the bed of his pickup.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

