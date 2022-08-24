Panic on Bang Saen beach as dead body found to be something else









Sometimes a quiet day at the beach can end up being one of the most surreal for swimmers. Every summer thousands of people experience peculiar situations on the seashore. A few days ago it was the turn of those who were enjoying the sun in Bang Saen, in the eastern province of Chon Buri.

Several bathers saw what appeared to be the lifeless body of a woman, almost completely naked, with only a garment covering her head. They alerted the police to the presence of the corpse and the panic that had been unleashed, since it had even been thought that it was a possible murder.

The authorities and the medical services quickly moved to the area with the intention of attending to the woman and beginning the investigation of the alleged crime. However, everything suddenly changed.

The reality is that it was a hyper-realistic silicone sex doll, which caused the laughter of all those who were there. More specifically, it seems to be a Japanese model of the AV Idol brand, which has an approximate price of 470 euros.

The police intuits that it could have arrived there after being thrown into a canal or river. It is currently at the local police station waiting for its owner to come forward to claim its loss.

