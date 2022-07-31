







List of supermarkets in Thailand

This is a list of supermarket chains and minimarts in Thailand.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven, primarily operating as a franchise, is the world’s largest operator, franchisor and licensor of convenience stores, with more than 39,000 outlets.

Big C

Big C, or Big C Supercenter, is a grocery and general merchandising retailer headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. It is the leading hypermarket chain in Thailand, managed under the umbrella of Groupe Casino.

Carrefour

Carrefour is one of the largest hypermarket chains in the world. Carrefour Thailand has been taken over by Group Casino and all Carrefour branches are renamed Big C Extra.

Tesco Lotus

Tesco Lotus is a hypermarket chain in Thailand established in 1998. The stores are operated by Ek-Chai Distribution System Co., Ltd.

Makro

Makro is a (originally) Dutch chain of Warehouse clubs: kitchenware, food preparation utensils, household appliances, office equipment and other necessary equipment. The Company was established in May 1988 and its shares were listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in August 1994.

FamilyMart

FamilyMart is a convenience store franchise chain first opened in Japan on September 1, 1981. FamilyMart also has franchise stores in Thailand.

Foodland

Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd. is a company operating Supermarket in Thailand.

Tops Supermarket

Tops is a grocery chain in Thailand. It is the largest supermarket chain in Thailand, and operates 120 stores nationwide.

JUSCO

JUSCO (Japan United Stores Company) is a chain of “general merchandise stores” (or hypermarket) and the largest of its type in Japan. JUSCO has a presence in Thailand.

© www.adventureinthailand.com

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





