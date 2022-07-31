Thailand Mobile Operators









Thailand Mobile Network Operators

As of 2010, Thailand has 68.75 million mobile subscribers in total, or a 105.6% penetration rate.

The main mobile phone companies are: Advanced Info Service (AIS), DTAC, True Move and Hutch (Acquired by True Corp).

AIS – Advanced Info Service PCL is Thailand’s largest GSM mobile phone operator with 28.8 million customers as of February 2010.

Technology: LTE, GSM, EDGE, UMTS, HSDPA and WCDMA900 (limited area)

Website: www.ais.co.th

DTAC – Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (DTAC) is the second largest GSM mobile phone provider in Thailand (after AIS). DTAC is owned by Telenor both directly and indirectly. As of 31 December 2009, dtac had 19.7 million subscribers with the market share of subscriber at around 30%.

Technology: LTE, GSM, EDGE, UMTS and HSDPA.

Website: www.dtac.co.th

True – True Corporation Public Company Limited (TRUE) is a communication conglomerate in Thailand and a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand group. True controls Thailand’s largest cable TV provider True Visions, its largest ISP True Internet and its third-largest mobile operator True Move.

Technology: LTE, GSM, EDGE, UMTS and HSDPA.

Website: www.truecorp.co.th

Hutch – CAT partners with sister state-enterprise TOT to provide a GSM mobile service namely ThaiMobile (sold back to TOT in 2008) and with Hutchison namely Hutch to provide a CDMA2000 1X mobile service in 25 central provinces, while operates its own CDMA2000 1xEV-DO in 51 other regional provinces.

Note: Hutch was sold to True Corp for $144.7 million to expand its own mobile services and ended its CDMA services in 2013.

Technology: CdmaOne and CDMA2000 EV-DO.

Website: www.hutch.co.th

TOT – TOT Public Company Limited (ทีโอที) is a Thai state-owned telecommunications company. Originally established in 1954 and corporatized in 2002, TOT used to be known as the Telephone Organization of Thailand and TOT Corporation Public Company Limited.

Technology: LTE, GSM, EDGE, UMTS, HSDPA (Available on April 2011).

Website: www.tot.co.th

