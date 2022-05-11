Cabinet approves new wage rates for skilled workers in Thailand









The Thai cabinet approved new pay rates for three groups of workers today (Tuesday), covering 16 occupations, as proposed by the Labour Ministry.

The new wages will come into effect 90 days after the ministerial announcement is published in the Royal Gazette.

Thailand’s minimum wages vary in different provinces, ranging from 313 to 336 baht per day.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

