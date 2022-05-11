May 11, 2022

Chinese Demand for Thai Durians Strong Amid Rising Costs, Delayed Shipments

7 hours ago TN
Durian fruits in Malaysia

Durian "The King of Fruits", very popular in Thailand. Photo: Kalai.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai durians have been gaining in popularity among Chinese consumers in recent years, with exports of the fruit now four times what they were in 2017.

Citing reports from China’s official Xinhua news agency, Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives said demand continues to climb despite rising prices and shipment delays due to China’s “Zero COVID” Policy.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

