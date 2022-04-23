Veteran politician quits Democrat Party over sexual assault scandal









Former Democrat Party deputy leader Vittaya Kaewparadai resigned from the party today (Friday), with a parting warning to the executive committee that the sex assault scandal in which Prinn Panitchpakdi is allegedly implicated, has seriously damaged the party’s reputation and that the committee must do more.

A former health minister, government whip chief, and MP representing Thailand’s southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Vittaya said he has been a member of various parties, but has spent most of his time with the Democrat party, adding that, while the party has weathered both good and bad times, this sex scandal is damaging.

