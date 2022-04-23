April 23, 2022

‘Missing’ Thai family flew to Turkey

8 hours ago TN
Turkish Airlines aircraft at Istanbul Ataturk Airport

Turkish Airlines aircraft at Istanbul Ataturk Airport. Image: Wikimedia Commons.




Police have found the possible whereabouts of a “missing” family of four whose relatives lost contact with them before Songkran. They flew from Suvarnabhumi airport to Istanbul on the night of April 10.

Pol Lt Gen Akaradet Phimonsri, the chief of Police Region 6, said immigration police in Sukhothai checked their database to see if Nirut and Narumon Boonchu, both 41, and their children, aged 12 and 7, had left the country.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

