Thai Universities Rank High in QS World University Rankings List

Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University in Bangkok. Photo: Sarawinmomo.









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai universities were ranked highly in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022, with Mahidol University ranking among the top 50 universities in the performing arts discipline.

Anek Laothamatas, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, stated that education and career consultant Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has published the rankings for top universities worldwide based on disciplines. This year, many Thai universities were ranked highly on its list, with Mahidol University ranking 47th out of 50 in the performing arts discipline.

Chulalongkorn University was ranked highly in four disciplines: performing arts, engineering-petroleum, development studies, and social policy and administration.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





