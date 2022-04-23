Thai Universities Rank High in QS World University Rankings List
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai universities were ranked highly in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022, with Mahidol University ranking among the top 50 universities in the performing arts discipline.
Anek Laothamatas, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, stated that education and career consultant Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has published the rankings for top universities worldwide based on disciplines. This year, many Thai universities were ranked highly on its list, with Mahidol University ranking 47th out of 50 in the performing arts discipline.
Chulalongkorn University was ranked highly in four disciplines: performing arts, engineering-petroleum, development studies, and social policy and administration.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
