Covid Zoning System Adjusted to Further Ease Controls
BANGKOK, April 22 (TNA) – The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday, decided to relax disease controls from May 1, ending control (orange) zones in its revision of the colour-coded zoning during Friday’s meeting.
Only high surveillance (yellow) zones and tourism pilot (blue) zones will remain, starting from May 1.
There will be no more maximum and strict Covid-19 control (dark-red), maximum control (red) zones, surveillance (green) zones.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
