April 23, 2022

Covid Zoning System Adjusted to Further Ease Controls

Social distancing on buses to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand

Social distancing on buses to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK, April 22 (TNA) – The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday, decided to relax disease controls from May 1, ending control (orange) zones in its revision of the colour-coded zoning during Friday’s meeting.

Only high surveillance (yellow) zones and tourism pilot (blue) zones will remain, starting from May 1.

There will be no more maximum and strict Covid-19 control (dark-red), maximum control (red) zones, surveillance (green) zones.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

