Fourth COVID vaccine shots to be administered to medics, people with chronic diseases
Thailand’s Disease Control Department has proposed its vaccination plan for this year, which covers unvaccinated children over 12 and children from 5-12, as well as fourth shots for medical personnel and those suffering from chronic diseases.
Unvaccinated children over 12 can just walk in for vaccination, at hospitals designated by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) in case of Bangkok and the communicable disease committees in other provinces, said Spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World