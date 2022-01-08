Fourth COVID vaccine shots to be administered to medics, people with chronic diseases









Thailand’s Disease Control Department has proposed its vaccination plan for this year, which covers unvaccinated children over 12 and children from 5-12, as well as fourth shots for medical personnel and those suffering from chronic diseases.

Unvaccinated children over 12 can just walk in for vaccination, at hospitals designated by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) in case of Bangkok and the communicable disease committees in other provinces, said Spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





